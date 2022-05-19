Plans approved for 20 new homes in Northumberland village

Stablewood Developments already had outline planning permission to develop a site south west of Lucker Hall Steading.

The reserved matters application now approved by Northumberland County Council indicates plans for two, three and four bedroom properties designed by Corbridge-based Elliott Architects.

The homes will replace steel and concrete sheds which were removed after being deemed no longer appropriate for the village location.

The development site in Lucker.

Three of the properties will be ‘affordable’ in a bid to bring new families to the village and help build up the community in Lucker.

There were six letters of support and no objections.

Rachel Campbell, senior planning officer, reported: “The residential development would be focused within the north-eastern and southern parts of the application site, which is where the agricultural buildings were located prior to demolition, and there would be a large area of open space within the western part of the application site.

"It is also acknowledged at this stage that the proposed dwellings are to be of a typical, two storey nature. Therefore, the landscape impact, in terms of scale and massing, is acceptable, providing a visual improvement comparatively against what was previously there (large portal frame agricultural buildings) and what is currently a vacant site.

The proposed layout.

"It is acknowledged that the introduction of residential properties to this location would significantly change the character of the site however, there should be cognisance to how the village has evolved through more recent development within the village, improving the service provision and tourism offer within the immediate vicinity of the site.

"Therefore, it is considered that this development would not significantly change the character of the area to have a significant adverse impact.”

The family firm already has several business interests in the village.

Stablewood was set up in 2011 by Tina Johnson.

Her son, Johny, runs the award-winning Apple Inn gastropub and the School House Country Kitchen Eatery with his wife, Lauren.