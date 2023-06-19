Plans for The Drift Cafe at Cresswell are approved
A planning application for a kitchen extension at The Drift Cafe in Cresswell has been approved by Northumberland County Council.
It is planned to link the existing cafe and garage to create a kitchen preparation area.
A planning report on behalf of applicant Duncan Lawrence stated: ‘The development is necessary for the expansion and improvement of the business.’
There were no objections.
Planning officer Ashleigh Rossiter, delegating approval, reported: “The extension will provide a larger preparation space to the existing café on site to enable the further expansion and improvement of the existing business.
"The site is located outside of a small village as classified in the Local Plan however it is a modest extension to an existing rural business and is proportionate to the existing development that does not significantly impact the landscape.”
Last month, new Greek dining venture Mykonos at the Drift started trading.