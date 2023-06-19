A planning application for a kitchen extension at The Drift Cafe in Cresswell has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

It is planned to link the existing cafe and garage to create a kitchen preparation area.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Duncan Lawrence stated: ‘The development is necessary for the expansion and improvement of the business.’

There were no objections.

Planning officer Ashleigh Rossiter, delegating approval, reported: “The extension will provide a larger preparation space to the existing café on site to enable the further expansion and improvement of the existing business.

"The site is located outside of a small village as classified in the Local Plan however it is a modest extension to an existing rural business and is proportionate to the existing development that does not significantly impact the landscape.”