News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS
10 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
4 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’

The Drift Cafe at Cresswell reveals Greek restaurant plan

The Drift Cafe in Cresswell is set to expand and open a Greek restaurant for evening meals.

By Charlie Watson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

The restaurant, which will be opening in the next few weeks, will be serving authentic, traditional Greek food.

Duncan Lawrence, owner of the cafe and restaurant, said: “We’ve been looking for years to open as a restaurant in the evening because there is a demand there, but originally we weren’t planning to go down the Greek restaurant route. We interviewed a chef who was just amazing and knows Greek food so we thought let’s do it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It will be authentic and we haven’t got many traditional Greek restaurants around but this will be the real thing.”

The Drift Cafe is set to open a Greek restaurant.The Drift Cafe is set to open a Greek restaurant.
The Drift Cafe is set to open a Greek restaurant.
Most Popular

An excess area of the cafe is currently being transformed to create the restaurant space, which Duncan is hoping to open soon once it looks the part.

The opening date and a menu will be released soon, when the restaurant and staff are ready to welcome customers.