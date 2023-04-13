The Drift Cafe at Cresswell reveals Greek restaurant plan
The Drift Cafe in Cresswell is set to expand and open a Greek restaurant for evening meals.
The restaurant, which will be opening in the next few weeks, will be serving authentic, traditional Greek food.
Duncan Lawrence, owner of the cafe and restaurant, said: “We’ve been looking for years to open as a restaurant in the evening because there is a demand there, but originally we weren’t planning to go down the Greek restaurant route. We interviewed a chef who was just amazing and knows Greek food so we thought let’s do it.
"It will be authentic and we haven’t got many traditional Greek restaurants around but this will be the real thing.”
An excess area of the cafe is currently being transformed to create the restaurant space, which Duncan is hoping to open soon once it looks the part.
The opening date and a menu will be released soon, when the restaurant and staff are ready to welcome customers.