The restaurant, which will be opening in the next few weeks, will be serving authentic, traditional Greek food.

Duncan Lawrence, owner of the cafe and restaurant, said: “We’ve been looking for years to open as a restaurant in the evening because there is a demand there, but originally we weren’t planning to go down the Greek restaurant route. We interviewed a chef who was just amazing and knows Greek food so we thought let’s do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be authentic and we haven’t got many traditional Greek restaurants around but this will be the real thing.”

The Drift Cafe is set to open a Greek restaurant.

An excess area of the cafe is currently being transformed to create the restaurant space, which Duncan is hoping to open soon once it looks the part.