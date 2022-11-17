Planners give Wooler public toilets refurbishment plan the green light
A proposed refurbishment of the public toilets in Wooler has received planning permission.
Northumberland County Council plans to upgrade the facilities at the bus station, including the addition of a baby changing facility and a recovering of the roof.
Planning officer James Wellwood reported: “The scale of the proposed development is considered to be relatively minor in nature and would not give rise to any significant concerns in respect of scale, design or visual impact.”
Wooler Parish Council supported the application but called for the ladies cubicles to be widened to make them more accessible.
However, Mr Wellwood pointed out that this related to internal elements of the proposal so did not require planning permission.
A planning report had acknowledged the toilets required an upgrade to provide more modern facilities together with alterations to the layout internally to provide increased provision of handwashing and drying. The external repairs could be carried out at the same time as the internal works.