The bar, hotel, and restaurant on Bridge Street stopped trading during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, and has since been sold.

The new owners want to convert the detached stone building into nine apartments, three of which will have two bedrooms and six of which will have one bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Railway Hotel in Rothbury closed in March 2020.

However, the highways department at Northumberland County Council is recommending that the application in its current guise is refused or withdrawn due to road safety issues.

In particular, they have concerns that required visibility splays for a new access on to Bridge Street cannot be achieved due to the presence of the existing building walls which sit right at the edge of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narrow footpaths on the frontage of the site are a further issue, while the proposed nine parking spaces do not meet the required number (12) and there is insufficient turning space.

A highways report states: ‘It is recommended that the application be refused or withdrawn on the grounds of road safety, or that the applicant demonstrate... that an intensified demand at the development is acceptable without prejudicing highway safety.

‘The submission of additional details will not necessarily overcome the fundamental objection in respect to the increased usage of Bridge Street and the additional conflicts for pedestrians/cyclists using this route and required visibility splays.’

Rothbury Parish Council has objected with similar concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge Street resident Andrew Stewart adds: “Whilst I agree that the Railway Hotel is in need of complete renovation, I don't feel that this scheme is appropriate. It is well known that the access to the proposed car park for the nine vehicles is on the approach to the single file bottleneck. This would cause more congestion.”

But others have come out in support.

Avril Graham, also of Bridge Street, said: “I would be in favour of this development. Plans show intention to sympathetically restore a dilapidated and run down building to provide further accommodation within the village.

"Considering the current state of the building and the prior criminal nuisance... it would be a positive attribute to Bridge Street and the village as a whole to see this building revitalised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad