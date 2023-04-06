The bar, hotel, and restaurant on Bridge Street stopped trading during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, and has since been sold.

The new owners want to convert the detached stone building into nine apartments, three of which will have two bedrooms and six of which will have one bedroom.

According to the design and access statement submitted to Northumberland County Council, the plans involve “no need for any significant construction changes” but will feature some subtle changes to the roof and windows.

The Railway Hotel in Rothbury closed in March 2020.

The hotel’s beer garden area will become parking spaces with electric vehicle charging, cycle spaces, and bin storage for the development.

As for the heritage importance of the building, the planning application says: “The building, although not listed, is noted as having historic value.

“The architectural style, materials, scale and massing contribute to it being a prominent landmark in the town centre.”

It goes on to say: “The retention of the existing building with the reintroduction of historical window layout and details to the ground floor, the removal of later structures and the general improvement to the appearance of the exterior will all result in an improvement and reinforcement of the site and its place as part of the Rothbury character.

“Retaining the open space to the north, with the introduction of some small scale stores and soft landscaping, will further ensure the overall street scene will be unchanged.

“The proposals are an improvement and strengthening of the heritage asset.”

