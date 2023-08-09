News you can trust since 1854
People's Postcode Lottery winning councillor from Seaton Burn is 'the same old me' and will keep working

A Weetslade councillor has vowed his near £286,000 postcode lottery win will not make him out of touch.
By Austen Shakespeare
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST

Cllr Anthony McMullen, says he “still cannot believe” he has won the £285,714 windfall but maintains he is still the same person he ever was and the cash will not change him.

He will remain as the councillor for Weetslade on North Tyneside Council and keep his day job as a software engineer.

Cllr McMullen, of Seaton Burn, said the money will be put towards his mortgage and improving his garden.

Cllr Anthony McMullen won £285,714 on the People's Postcode Lottery. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)Cllr Anthony McMullen won £285,714 on the People's Postcode Lottery. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)
Cllr Anthony McMullen won £285,714 on the People's Postcode Lottery. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Nothing changes, normal services continues. I will still be in the same car and doing the same thing I have always done.

"I am still making sure the pennies watch themselves where I can and have them make a difference, it is not about frivolousness.

"I still cannot believe it to be honest.”

The lucky 33-year-old went on to say that although he is not facing the same challenges as many with a mortgage in North Tyneside and across the country, his win will not make him out of touch.

Anthony said: “I know a lot of people are struggling and it is nice not to be in that position, but it is not something I cannot relate to.

"I have family members and friends who are in that position.

"The money will not de-ground me. I will not be driving around in a Bentley or walking around with a gold watch. I am still the same old me I ever was.”

Anthony expressed his gratitude to all his well-wishers from the council, his work, friends, family, and the charity work the postcode lottery supports.

“I think the important thing is that postcode lottery helps communities at the grassroots level,” Anthony said, “like The Newcastle United Foundation or Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

“The lottery puts lots of money into local communities.”

Other Seaton Burn lottery winners include Mark and Ray Robson, who won £142,857. A retired educator Trevor Turnbill, 71, and his partner Lee Johnson, also won £142,857 and are planning a trip to Bali, their first-holiday destination as a couple 30 years ago.

