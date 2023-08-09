Cllr Anthony McMullen, says he “still cannot believe” he has won the £285,714 windfall but maintains he is still the same person he ever was and the cash will not change him.

He will remain as the councillor for Weetslade on North Tyneside Council and keep his day job as a software engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr McMullen, of Seaton Burn, said the money will be put towards his mortgage and improving his garden.

Cllr Anthony McMullen won £285,714 on the People's Postcode Lottery. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Nothing changes, normal services continues. I will still be in the same car and doing the same thing I have always done.

"I am still making sure the pennies watch themselves where I can and have them make a difference, it is not about frivolousness.

"I still cannot believe it to be honest.”

The lucky 33-year-old went on to say that although he is not facing the same challenges as many with a mortgage in North Tyneside and across the country, his win will not make him out of touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony said: “I know a lot of people are struggling and it is nice not to be in that position, but it is not something I cannot relate to.

"I have family members and friends who are in that position.

"The money will not de-ground me. I will not be driving around in a Bentley or walking around with a gold watch. I am still the same old me I ever was.”

Anthony expressed his gratitude to all his well-wishers from the council, his work, friends, family, and the charity work the postcode lottery supports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the important thing is that postcode lottery helps communities at the grassroots level,” Anthony said, “like The Newcastle United Foundation or Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

“The lottery puts lots of money into local communities.”