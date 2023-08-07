The cabinet member was one of six residents on Garden Close in Seaton Burn to win six-figure sums.

Anthony won £285,714 by entering the lottery twice, while the street’s other winners picked up £142,857 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old, who also works as a software engineer and organises Newcastle Beer and Cider Festival, said: “I do not have words. I was only expecting £10 or probably £20. I was not expecting such a large number.”

The residents of Garden Close in Seaton Burn celebrate their lottery wins. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)

He plans to his 30-year-old partner Sarah Burtenshaw, a badminton coach, on holiday to celebrate the win.

Anthony said: “We will definitely go on holiday and treat ourselves more than just scrimping and saving. But the first thing I want to do is get the garden done.

“When I got a new house I wanted to get a Postcode Lottery ticket for this address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like the Postcode Lottery because every day the money is going to various charities, right across the whole country as well as the local area.

Councillor and Newcastle Beer and Cider Festival organiser Anthony McMullen toasts his Postcode Lottery winnings. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)

“It is a really good win-win situation for the players and the charities get what they need with prices rising all over the place.”

Mark Robson, who lives across the road from Anthony, thought the call to tell him he won was a scam.

The car mechanic and father, 47, said: “I got a phone call saying that I had won a prize but I blocked the number. I did not believe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just went to work this morning, but my wife called me to get back home. I still think I am dreaming, that it is not real.”

Mark Robson, pictured with his wife Kay, thought the call to tell him he had won was a scam. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)

Mark is now planning a family holiday and wants to buy a new Ford Puma ST.

Mark’s wife Kay, a 42-year-old working in car finance, added: “Mark thought it was a fake call but it is real and I never in a million years expected that much money.

“It means everything to us.”

Fellow neighbour and retired educator Trevor Turnbull, 71, and his partner Lee Johnson, 79, were delighted to have won too.

Trevor Turnbull and Lee Johnson were delighted with the win. (Photo by People's Postcode Lottery)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who have 16 children and grandchildren between them, are also planning a holiday. Trevor said: “Our first holiday together was to Bali 30 years ago. Maybe this is a chance to go back.”

The street’s other named winners were Elizabeth Lee, 73, and her husband Alan, and Margaret Anderson, 79.

The street won the Postcode Lottery Millionaire Street draw, which takes place every Saturday. There is also a chance for each player in a postcode to win £30,000 every Sunday and a People’s Millions draw every month where a postcode sector shares £3.2m.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said: “The Seaton Burn winners were such a lovely little community, so happy for each other.