The conversion of White Cottage at Newton-by-the-Sea into a four bedroom property for use by The Joiners Arms is to be debated by Northumberland County Council on Thursday.

An application by Duncan Fisher of Newton Hall (Northumberland) Ltd seeks retrospective change of use permission for works already carried out.

A planning report on his behalf states: “The Joiners Arms is a significant contributor to the sustainability of High Newton and Newton by the Sea more generally.

The Joiners Arms and White Cottage in Newton-by-the-Sea.

"In addition, The Joiners Arms provides considerable employment opportunities for Newton by the Sea and the surrounding area.

“There are also many, much needed, indirect job prospects with many other businesses that benefit from the amount of visitors drawn from all over the country to the high quality food and accommodation offered by the applicant.

"However, for the success to continue, then the business must be allowed to evolve and develop its customer offering.”

Members of the north area planning committee are being recommended to grant approval despite objections from the parish council and Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.

Both feel the application does not differ in principle from 2020 application which was later withdrawn.

The AONB objection states: “The change of use from dwelling house to serviced holiday accommodation is not supported and the scale of the conversion is considered overdevelopment, particularly in relation to lack of in curtilage parking.”

The parish council asks that this application be refused on the grounds of the unacceptable cumulative impact of development, access and parking issues, erosion of housing stock and adverse impact on the qualities of the AONB, including the loss of tranquillity.

There are also three letters of objection including submissions on behalf of The Newton Trust.

But Jon Sharp, senior planning officer, reports: "The proposal represents the expansion of a thriving business which is supported through both national and local planning policies. However, it is noted by some that the business interests of the applicant in the area are potentially on the cusp of tipping (or having tipped) the balance in this respect.”

He continues: “It is the opinion of the case officer that the conversion of the cottage to serviced accommodation, whilst potentially adding to existing parking and noise problems, would not have a significant impact over and above existing concerns.”

The former lounge, kitchen and dining areas of White Cottage have been converted to bedrooms, whilst at first floor level the internal layout has been amended to create two large rooms where there were previously three.

Mr Sharp notes: ‘The proposed change of use does not include any physical changes to the exterior of the building and as such would not have a detrimental effect upon the character or appearance of the property or the surrounding area.

"Equally the addition of hot tubs and decking to the rear of the property would not have a visual impact upon the character of the area. It is acknowledged however that these may enable behaviours which impact upon the characteristic tranquillity of the village.”

He concludes: “Tourism in Northumberland has developed into a year round activity and the proposals would tap into this growing market by establishing new serviced holiday accommodation of a type which is not commonly available in the area.

“Whilst noting the concerns raised by neighbours, the principle of the proposal is acceptable and the use of the cottage as serviced accommodation would not negate the potential future use of the building as a domestic dwelling.

