One of Berwick’s county councillors has provided an update on various projects in the town.

Catherine Seymour, councillor for the Berwick North ward, said that work has commenced on painting the columns and bollards following the installation of new LED light fixture lanterns on the Royal Tweed Bridge – also known as the New Bridge.

She added: “Once completed, the plan is to move to Marygate (Golden Square to Church Street) to paint the decorative columns, feeder pillars and associated bollards, and I’m very pleased that these are to be done.

“Then all of our bridges will soon be in good shape to last for many more years to come as the Royal Border Bridge was recently restored by Network Rail.

Northumberland County Council has installed new LED light fixture lanterns on the Royal Tweed Bridge.

“As for the Berwick Old Bridge restoration by the county council, phase two is almost complete and before we start on phase three, work will halt, as requested, by the community to mark the 400th anniversary since the first traffic crossed over the bridge in 1624.

“This event will take place on the weekend of August 3 and 4, and afterwards we will then complete the rest of the work before the end of the year.

“There are so many projects in the works in the town at present and that is very positive news, but this will cause some delays with traffic unfortunately, therefore our patience is requested during this time.”

