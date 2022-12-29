Retrospective plans had been submitted by Lee Hall following the renovation and conversion of a derelict garage at Gardeners Cottage.

Mr Hall, who runs Farne Diving Services, plans to run the coffee shop alongside his on-site accommodation business.

Although the conversion was carried out last summer, the coffee shop has not been open to the public.

The site entrance to Gardener's Cottage in Beadnell.

He told the planning department the garage had been standing empty and in poor repair for a number of years.

The refurbishment works have included new roofs, concrete floors, doors, windows, electric and plumbing to create a kitchen area, a service area and seating areas upstairs and downstairs.

Beadnell Parish Council supported the application but concerns were raised by the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership that the materials used were not in keeping with the historic character and appearance of the building.

Planning decision by Northumberland County Council.

Similar views were put forward by building conservation but they noted the site was not easily visible.

There were no objections.

Planning officer Claire Simm reported: “It is considered that the proposal would bring the existing garage back into use and as a result will make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the host property and surrounding area.

"The use of plastic windows is not encouraged in conservation areas and although the use of upvc is not ideal and has given the building a distinctly modern overhaul, it is considered, as the building is not visible from outside the site, these works do not impact on the conservation area.”