The Camping and Caravanning Club wants to refurbish three existing staff pitches and upgrade three existing hardstanding pitches to staff pitches at its Beadnell Bay site.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘As a result of the increase in demand and the number of visitors visiting the site each year, there has been a need to increase the number of staff based at the site.”

Ten staff are required to operate the site and the Camping and Caravanning Club wants each to have a staff pitch during the operating season rather than being placed on a touring pitch.

The Beadnell Bay site operated by The Camping and Caravanning Club.

The site can currently has 150 pitches.

