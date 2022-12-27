News you can trust since 1854
Plans lodged by Camping and Caravanning Club for improved staff facilities at Beadnell Bay

Plans have been lodged to improve staff accommodation at a popular Northumberland campsite.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 2:42pm

The Camping and Caravanning Club wants to refurbish three existing staff pitches and upgrade three existing hardstanding pitches to staff pitches at its Beadnell Bay site.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘As a result of the increase in demand and the number of visitors visiting the site each year, there has been a need to increase the number of staff based at the site.”

Ten staff are required to operate the site and the Camping and Caravanning Club wants each to have a staff pitch during the operating season rather than being placed on a touring pitch.

The Beadnell Bay site operated by The Camping and Caravanning Club.
The site can currently has 150 pitches.

The planning report continues: ‘The proposed development will not increase the number of pitches on site but will provide refurbished/upgraded facilities that will ensure the smooth operation and running of the site.’