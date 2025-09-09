Labour hit out at 'secretive' appointment of new chairman at Advance Northumberland

The Conservative leadership on Northumberland County Council has been accused of acting in a ‘secretive’ manner around the appointment of a key figure at the local authority’s development company.

Andrew Moffat was appointed as chairman of Advance Northumberland following the departure of predecessor Jeff Reid.

Northumberland Labour claimed there had been a “lack of transparency” over the appointment process. However, the Tories have insisted all of the proper procedures were followed.

It comes after councillors were asked to back plans to restructure £80 million of the company’s debt prior to the local elections.

Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour Group (Druridge Bay).

Labour, at the time the opposition on the council, backed the move at the last minute having received a comprehensive briefing from officers.

Labour leader Scott Dickinson was concerned about the lack of information received on the company for other groups on the council. The Tories are the largest party, but lead a minority administration.

Cllr Dickinson said: “We are all disappointed to learn of this appointment only after the fact. While we wish the new chair every success, the way this process was handled shows contempt for open and transparent working.

“Just months ago, councillors were asked to urgently support an £80 million refinancing deal for Advance Northumberland. Yet only one shareholder group, the Conservative leadership, seems to receive information about the company’s governance.

“When the previous chair was appointed, there was public outcry across the political spectrum about the lack of transparency. We had hoped lessons would have been learned, but this secretive approach has been repeated.

“To keep senior councillors – or any councillor – in the dark about both the recruitment process and the outgoing chair’s departure is disgraceful. This is a taxpayer-funded company, wholly owned by the council.

“Councillors must be able to scrutinise its operations and protect the public interest. Instead, relations have begun to sour only four months after the election. The Conservatives have learned nothing.”

In response, Conservative deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “Cllr Dickinson does seem to get very upset at the people elected to run the council making decisions.

“We make no apology for getting on with the job and selecting a great new chair for Advance, in line with all agreed council processes. Advance Northumberland has had many internal and external reviews, there has been significant work on business plan, finessing of the company articles of incorporation, creating of shareholder committees and regularly appears at council scrutiny meetings .

“Now is the time to get on with the job and deliver. I wish Andrew the best of luck taking on the role and must extend a huge thanks to Jeff Reid as he ends his time as chair.”