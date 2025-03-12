Northumberland Skills is celebrating after being officially rated as a ‘Good’ provider by Ofsted following a rigorous inspection process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report highlighted high-quality teaching, strong employer partnerships and effective leadership as key strengths.

The post-16 further education and skills provider delivering on behalf of Northumberland County Council received a ‘Good’ rating across all areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, the council’s cabinet member for inspiring young people, said: “This is fantastic news. This strong Ofsted rating reflects Northumberland Skills’ commitment to excellence in education and training.

Staff and councillors celebrate the Ofsted rating for Northumberland Skills.

“With its industry-focused approach, dedicated staff and ongoing improvements, this rating reinforces the critical role Northumberland Skills plays in shaping the future workforce of our region.”

The Ofsted inspection marks a significant milestone for Northumberland Skills – reflecting three years of continuous improvement, major investment and dedication to delivering outstanding opportunities for learners.

The report commends the provider’s commitment to supporting learners at different stages of their career journeys, helping them to gain the knowledge and confidence needed to progress into employment or further and education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It mentions Northumberland Skills’ clear strategic intent to address local skills shortages and support residents in the county’s most disadvantaged areas to thrive across a variety of careers.

The strong employer relationships established by Northumberland Skills are another key strength.

Leading construction firms provide high-quality materials and industrial demonstrations, ensuring learners develop skills that meet commercial industry standards. This approach has been particularly successful in courses such as basic plastering, engineering, welding and fabrication, and construction.

Another area receiving high praise from inspectors was the support for learners with additional needs, delivered at the Lindisfarne Centre, Northumberland Skills’ Alnwick Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Burton, head of skills and employability at Northumberland Skills, said: “We are incredibly proud to share this recognition from Ofsted, which reflects the hard work and commitment of our team over the last three years.

“The continuous improvements we have made have resulted in stronger outcomes for learners and an even greater impact on the local workforce.

“I would like to personally thank our dedicated lecturers and support staff, whose passion and expertise have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.”

To explore the range of opportunities to upskill and reskill with Northumberland Skills, go to www.northumberlandskills.co.uk