Fresh warning issued in bid to reduce strandings on Holy Island causeway in Northumberland
Despite multiple warning signs, digital displays and consistent public safety messaging vehicles continue to be caught out by the fast-rising North Sea.
Last month saw families forced to abandon their vehicles and dial 999 for emergency rescue as they were cut off, while several cars have been stranded on the causeway this year.
Cllr Gordon Stewart, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for public safety, said: “Around 10 to 20 vehicles are stranded on the causeway each year, often with holidaymakers watching their cars - and their carefully planned breaks disappear under the water.
“With more people choosing ‘staycations’ it is crucial for visitors to strictly observe the times because the tide rises rapidly and without warning, turning the causeway from a road to a waterway within a matter of minutes.
“Each rescue puts not only lives and property at risk but places unnecessary pressure on the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and HM Coastguard, whose teams respond to these fully preventable emergencies.
“Our safety reminder is part of the council’s ongoing “Love it Like it’s Yours” campaign which encourages visitors to treat Northumberland’s landscapes and habitats with care and respect.
“The old saying ‘Time and tide wait for no man’ is a truth soon learned the hard way by people who try to outrun the sea.”
Senior coastal operations officer, Ryan Douglas, HM Coastguard, said: “HM Coastguard encourages members of the public to check tide times before visiting the coast and stick to the safe crossing times on Holy Island causeway.
“Driving on Holy Island causeway when its flooded is incredibly dangerous. If you do find yourself in trouble or see someone in distress at the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Safe crossing times change daily due to the natural flow of the they tides but can be easily checked online or on the digital signs in place on and around Holy Island. Check crossing times at https://holyislandcrossingtimes.northumberland.gov.uk