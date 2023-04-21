An application giving notice of the plans for the former Lindisfarne Middle School has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

A new Adult Learning Centre and community campus recently opened on the site following a £2m refurbishment.

The former Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick.

The remaining buildings, including the 1960s build and gym block, have been earmarked for demolition due to their poor state of repair and because they are surplus to requirements.

Demolition work is earmarked to take place between September 1 and November 30.

It is planned to level the site to provide a temporary car park with loose gravel surface.

There were no objections to the proposal.

Planning officer James Wellwood, granting approval, reported: “The proposed method of demolition and site remediation are considered to be acceptable.”