News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
38 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
56 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Demolition plans for former school buildings in Alnwick approved

Plans to demolish former school buildings in Alnwick have been given the green light.

By Ian Smith
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

An application giving notice of the plans for the former Lindisfarne Middle School has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Read More
Alnwick school poised for new lease of life after £2m refurbishment
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new Adult Learning Centre and community campus recently opened on the site following a £2m refurbishment.

The former Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick.The former Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick.
The former Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick.
Most Popular

The remaining buildings, including the 1960s build and gym block, have been earmarked for demolition due to their poor state of repair and because they are surplus to requirements.

Demolition work is earmarked to take place between September 1 and November 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is planned to level the site to provide a temporary car park with loose gravel surface.

There were no objections to the proposal.

Planning officer James Wellwood, granting approval, reported: “The proposed method of demolition and site remediation are considered to be acceptable.”

The school closed in 2017 as part of a reorganisation of the Alnwick Partnership and a move to a two-tier education system.

Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberland County Council