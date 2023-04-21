Demolition plans for former school buildings in Alnwick approved
Plans to demolish former school buildings in Alnwick have been given the green light.
An application giving notice of the plans for the former Lindisfarne Middle School has been approved by Northumberland County Council.
A new Adult Learning Centre and community campus recently opened on the site following a £2m refurbishment.
The remaining buildings, including the 1960s build and gym block, have been earmarked for demolition due to their poor state of repair and because they are surplus to requirements.
Demolition work is earmarked to take place between September 1 and November 30.
It is planned to level the site to provide a temporary car park with loose gravel surface.
There were no objections to the proposal.
Planning officer James Wellwood, granting approval, reported: “The proposed method of demolition and site remediation are considered to be acceptable.”
The school closed in 2017 as part of a reorganisation of the Alnwick Partnership and a move to a two-tier education system.