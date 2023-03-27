News you can trust since 1854
Former Alnwick school poised for new lease of life after £2m refurbishment

A new Adult Learning Centre and community campus is opening in Alnwick following a £2m refurbishment.

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:03 BST

The campus, situated in the annexe of the old Lindisfarne Middle School, will provide a one stop shop where residents can access a range of support and education services.

A phased opening is underway with all services fully operational by the end of April.

Located on the site will be Northumberland Skills, Northumberland Communities Together, Alnwick Food Bank, Citizens Advice and Alnwick Town Council. There will also be a community café.

Mayor Geoff Watson with Cllrs Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank at the Lindisfarne community campus.
Northumberland County Council customer services is also in the building.

The annexe will also contain a multi-purpose hall that can be let out on a casual basis.

Northumberland County Council has invested £2m in refurbishing the building with work including roof repairs, an electrical and heating upgrade, window replacement and internal remodelling.

Cllr Gordon Castle, member for Alnwick on Northumberland County Council, said: “Residents will now have a modern, fit for purpose facility which will be of great benefit to the local community.

Angela Morgan, site and team admin for Northumberland Skills.
“It makes sense to have these services grouped together under one roof making it easier for residents to access the support and help they may need.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank, fellow ward member, added: “I’m very pleased to see this old school building upgraded with a renewable heating system, insulation improvements and solar panels.

“The refurbishment enables important council and resident support services to be retained within our town and in addition there are also rooms for hire by the community.

“I really hope the new café thrives and becomes a focal point for residents and other users of the campus too.”

Alnwick Food Bank.
Northumberland Skills will be offering classes for school leavers, adults and SEND learners with a wide range of academic and vocational courses.

The council is now progressing with the planned clearance of the remainder of the site. No final decisions have yet been taken for its future use.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children's services, said: “It is fantastic to see the vision for this thriving education and community campus become a reality.

“This investment in specially designed teaching and learning facilities mean residents can gain new skills in a welcoming and supportive environment as close to their homes as possible.”

