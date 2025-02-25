Decision due on £10 billion datacentre plans for Cambois in Northumberland
The landmark project, proposed by US firm QTS, is set to go before members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday. The development would provide the necessary computing power to power emerging AI technology.
The 10 separate buildings will consist of a total of 540,000 sqm of floor space and create more than 1,600 jobs. Of these, around 400 will be onsite while 1,200 will be “long-term construction jobs”. The development is also expected to create 2,700 indirect jobs.
Furthermore, part of the deal to purchase the site from the county council included a £110 million fund that will be used by the council to invest in further employment projects across the county. This money will be paid out in tranches as certain milestones – the first of which is the securing of planning permission.
Speaking ahead of the decision, a QTS spokesperson said: “We look forward to continuing to work with the council, the local community and local stakeholders to progress this exciting project.”
The council’s deputy leader, Coun Richard Wearmouth, said the proposals could be “game-changing” for both Northumberland and the wider region.
He said: “Obviously I cannot prejudge the views of the planning committee on March 4, but this project is a simply colossal investment in Northumberland and the UK more generally.
"It would be the biggest Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Western Europe, with a build cost of £10 billion and the end user, a company such as Facebook or Microsoft likely to invest a further £5-10 billion.”
He added: “It will create thousands of jobs and comes with a £110m investment fund which is ring fenced by the council to create a further 5,000 jobs in our county through targeted investment. The project represents a game changing opportunity for Northumberland and the wider region and subject to planning permission being awarded next week we look forward to rapid progress through construction on to the operational stages.”
QTS, the data subsidiary of investment firm Blackstone, has previously stated that it aims to begin construction in 2026.
Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson added: “This application represents a significant step towards creating the £10 billion AI data centre, which will provide local jobs and stimulate investment in the construction pipeline. I strongly encourage local firms to participate in the building works to ensure we are reinvesting in Northumberland’s economy.
“I hope that the site’s history with Britishvolt and unfulfilled promises does not foster excessive scepticism among residents; if approved, this should be viewed as an exciting development for Northumberland. I am pleased that the government and other stakeholders have recognised this site as of national importance, which will help facilitate the development along with the necessary infrastructure upgrades, particularly in electricity supply.
“There is no doubt this is an opportunity for Northumberland to emerge as a leader in technology.”
