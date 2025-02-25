Decision due on £10 billion datacentre plans for Cambois in Northumberland

Councillors in Northumberland will decide next week on whether to green-light major plans to build a £10 billion AI datacentre in the south east of the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landmark project, proposed by US firm QTS, is set to go before members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday. The development would provide the necessary computing power to power emerging AI technology.

The 10 separate buildings will consist of a total of 540,000 sqm of floor space and create more than 1,600 jobs. Of these, around 400 will be onsite while 1,200 will be “long-term construction jobs”. The development is also expected to create 2,700 indirect jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, part of the deal to purchase the site from the county council included a £110 million fund that will be used by the council to invest in further employment projects across the county. This money will be paid out in tranches as certain milestones – the first of which is the securing of planning permission.

An artistic rendering of a typical data centre design for conceptual purposes. Photo: QTS/Northumberland County Council.

Speaking ahead of the decision, a QTS spokesperson said: “We look forward to continuing to work with the council, the local community and local stakeholders to progress this exciting project.”

The council’s deputy leader, Coun Richard Wearmouth, said the proposals could be “game-changing” for both Northumberland and the wider region.

He said: “Obviously I cannot prejudge the views of the planning committee on March 4, but this project is a simply colossal investment in Northumberland and the UK more generally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be the biggest Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Western Europe, with a build cost of £10 billion and the end user, a company such as Facebook or Microsoft likely to invest a further £5-10 billion.”

He added: “It will create thousands of jobs and comes with a £110m investment fund which is ring fenced by the council to create a further 5,000 jobs in our county through targeted investment. The project represents a game changing opportunity for Northumberland and the wider region and subject to planning permission being awarded next week we look forward to rapid progress through construction on to the operational stages.”

QTS, the data subsidiary of investment firm Blackstone, has previously stated that it aims to begin construction in 2026.

Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson added: “This application represents a significant step towards creating the £10 billion AI data centre, which will provide local jobs and stimulate investment in the construction pipeline. I strongly encourage local firms to participate in the building works to ensure we are reinvesting in Northumberland’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that the site’s history with Britishvolt and unfulfilled promises does not foster excessive scepticism among residents; if approved, this should be viewed as an exciting development for Northumberland. I am pleased that the government and other stakeholders have recognised this site as of national importance, which will help facilitate the development along with the necessary infrastructure upgrades, particularly in electricity supply.

“There is no doubt this is an opportunity for Northumberland to emerge as a leader in technology.”