Decision date for 186 home outline plans on Wansbeck Road in Ashington delayed again
and live on Freeview channel 276
Outline plans for 186 new homes in Ashington, at a site west of Wansbeck Road, were due to come before Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Planning Committee this week, but have instead been pushed back.
Northumberland County Council met with the developer behind the plans, Banks Group, in November 2023 and is still waiting for further information and clarification from the developer before the application can be taken to committee.
It is expected that this will be in the next couple of months.
A campaign by local residents against the development, claiming it will cause traffic issues and damage the site’s pond, led to 125 formal objections. Ashington Town Council also opposed the plans at a meeting in February 2023 that was well attended by activists.
However, Banks say the development is “wholly suitable” and would bring “a wide range” of benefits to the area.