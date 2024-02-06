Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outline plans for 186 new homes in Ashington, at a site west of Wansbeck Road, were due to come before Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Planning Committee this week, but have instead been pushed back.

Northumberland County Council met with the developer behind the plans, Banks Group, in November 2023 and is still waiting for further information and clarification from the developer before the application can be taken to committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected that this will be in the next couple of months.

A plan of the proposed development. (Photo by The Banks Group)

A campaign by local residents against the development, claiming it will cause traffic issues and damage the site’s pond, led to 125 formal objections. Ashington Town Council also opposed the plans at a meeting in February 2023 that was well attended by activists.