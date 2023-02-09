Banks Property wants to develop a 7.8 hectare site off Wansbeck Road, but the proposal has prompted a public backlash.

Locals are desperate not to lose their precious green space, and therefore turned up in force at a special meeting of the town council to discuss the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several campaigners made impassioned speeches about why they are opposed to the plans, and at the end of the meeting the town council voted unanimously to oppose Banks’ proposal.

Protesters at the site of the proposed housing development on the outskirts of Ashington.

The town council’s view will be taken into account when the matter goes before the county council’s planning committee.

Tony Dodds, chairman of the residents’ campaign group, said: “It was an excellent turnout.There were some very good speakers from the local community and a resounding no to the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This sentiment was fully supported in a unanimous decision by the town council.

“It is quite clear that the proposals are contrary to planning policy, will cause significant harm to the local community and environment, and provide no tangible benefits, economic or otherwise.

Signs have appeared across Ashington opposing the Wansbeck Road development.

“There is also no need for additional housing as there is sufficient provision catered for on other allocated housing sites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application has attracted 119 objections so far, and campaigners have started a petition.

Signs have also sprung up all over Ashington which say “Say no to Banks Group”.

A spokesperson for Ashington Town Council said: “The response of Ashington Town Council to the outline planning application for 186 units on land west of Wansbeck Road, put forward by Banks Group, is a very clear no.

A plan of the proposed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The message to Northumberland County Council planning is that they must uphold their own recently adopted Northumberland Local Plan, which this proposed development is outside of.

“More than 130 members of the public attended the meeting to hear this single agenda item, with several speakers voicing sound material reasons for their objections.”

The protesters are also concerned about the impact the development will have on local wildlife, as the site contains a pond.