Cllr Glen Sanderson was responding to a government announcement that 13 miles of the route between Morpeth and Ellingham – as well as the new Northumberland Line railway in the south-east of the county – are included in a list of infrastructure projects earmarked for fast-tracking.

Cllr Sanderson, said: “I am extremely pleased to hear this announcement from the Chancellor. I had only this week written to the Transport Secretary asking for a decision and I am pleased that government is listening and investing in our infrastructure.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.

“Our residents, our businesses and our visitors need this. It will open up so many opportunities for the county and those travelling in and out of it.

“Our young people will gain greater access to learning and employment, and it will go a long way in supporting our future generations.

“It will provide a real incentive for potential employers to relocate to and invest in the area and create greater opportunities for those already here.

“By investing now, we are investing in the future.”

The Northumberland Line will bring passenger trains back into service between Ashington and Newcastle – stimulating and supporting economic growth, regeneration and community development in Northumberland and the surrounding regions.

“We are already in a great place with the Northumberland Line,” said Cllr Sanderson. “Work has begun and this acceleration will mean we can push forward; providing new and improved transport links for local people and businesses and opening up new opportunities for education and travel.”

The dualling of the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham will in addition provide vital infrastructure to help deliver the region’s aspirations for population and economic growth, creating much needed additional capacity, with better connectivity for people and business, and safer journeys for all.

“The A1 has been, for too long, a dangerous road in this area, claiming too many lives and causing injury to many, so I am pleased the spotlight has come back on improving it,” said the council leader.

“It’s a hugely important road, not only for this county, but the whole country and will further strengthen links between England and Scotland.