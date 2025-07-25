Council knew of solar panel fire risk before blaze at Northumberland school

Officials were aware of potential fire safety issues with solar panels over a year before a fire at a primary school.

More than 80 other schools have had their solar panels disconnected since the fire at Shanklea Primary School in Cramlington on July 5, along with a host of other public buildings.

Council sources told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the issue was widespread and that Northumberland County Council had been aware of the potential risk.

The council has confirmed the claims – but said that initially there was no requirement or recommendation for the solar panel systems to be isolated.

An inspection programme was launched in July 2024 after a fire at a Cramlington community centre the previous month. The work covered all buildings where PV panels had been installed prior to 2019.

Initially, council and fire service staff were working through those buildings carrying out fire safety checks. However, the fire at the school two weeks ago forced the council to take further action.

A council spokesman said: “In June 2024, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) responded to a solar panel fire incident at Northburn Community Centre in Cramlington. Following this a plan was agreed with NFRS for similarly affected council sites with solar panels.

“Where access was needed to carry out remedial maintenance checks over a phased period, sites have been contacted regularly since July 2024 to request access for fire safety and maintenance checks.

“Following the fire outbreak at Shanklea Primary School on Saturday 5th July, the county council has worked closely with the Fire Service. As a precautionary measure, and while the matter is being investigated, the council has isolated solar panels across all similar properties where installations predate 2019.

“This will enable the council additional time to consider the findings of the fire investigation report and any recommendations or implications for the wider solar portfolio of sites.

“In terms of numbers and types of buildings: 81 schools; 10 fire stations; 6 leisure facilities and 44 other buildings have pre-2019 solar arrays. All of these buildings continue to open and operate as normal.”

Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson said: “There has been two fires, we’re just lucky they have not been at a school full of children or a building that could have injured the workforce. I’m furious.

“It’s also an issue at such a wide range of other buildings where the public and council staff have been put at risk. We should have taken action far sooner to protect them. There is a huge list of questions to be asked.”

Responding, a council spokesman said: “Following the Northburn incident in 2024 it was agreed that fire safety checks and any necessary remedial works would be carried out across the NCC solar portfolio, which is what has happened.

“There was no requirement or recommendation for the solar panel systems to be isolated at that time and had there been any concerns over public safety we would have taken appropriate action. After the Shanklea fire we took the decision to isolate the solar panels on all similar properties where installations predate 2019.

“This will enable the council additional time to consider the findings of the fire investigation report and any recommendations or implications for solar PV sites.”