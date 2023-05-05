The application was approved by Northumberland County Council officers as a delegated decision despite 25 public objections, which would typically result in councillors having the final say.

Objectors noted that it would be preferable for a local business or hospitality venue to make use of the unit instead of a fourth bookmakers in the town.

The betting shop will go in the former Barclays branch on Station Road.

The BoyleSports will join the William Hill directly next door, the Coral further down Station Road, and the Chisholm Bookmakers on North Seaton Road.

Ashington Town Council, a consultee on the plans, had also objected, saying the county council needed to “aim to better understand the issue of gambling related harm and the vulnerability in the Central ward of Ashington.”

The town council highlighted risks of underage gambling, problem gambling among vulnerable groups, and antisocial behaviour increasing because of the bookies, particularly due to the proximity to schools and support services, as well as the area’s socio-economic makeup.

The council’s planning officer rejected these criticisms in their report, agreeing with the applicant that there would not be an oversaturation of betting shops and the plans would improve the vacant unit’s appearance.

The report said: “Although there was significant opposition to this development, the proposed development will create a new business in a unit that has been vacant for almost 2 years.

“This will increase the active street frontage in the primary shopping area of Ashington town centre, will create new jobs, and will improve the vibrancy and vitality of the town centre.

“The principle of the development is therefore considered to be acceptable.”

The report also dismissed claims of a negative social impact. It said: “Because there are other vacant units, this particular one becoming a gambling shop would not prevent new retail businesses.

“Concerns over the impact on young people in the town will be protected by any gambling laws that prevent anyone under the age of 18 entering such premises.

“Additionally it is difficult to directly associate increases in crime and anti-social behaviour with the betting shop and this cannot be considered a material concern in this planning application.”

