A planning application has been submitted by Ireland-based bookmaker BoyleSports to change the use of the former Barclays branch at 9 Station Road into a betting office.

If the proposals are approved, the site would become the fourth betting shop in Ashington town centre, joining the William Hill directly next door to the unit, the Coral further down Station Road, and the Chisholm Bookmakers on North Seaton Road.

Since the application was added to the county council’s planning portal on Tuesday, February 7, more than 25 objections have been lodged, with the number of existing betting shops in the town a recurring issue raised.

The former Barclays branch is next door to BoyleSports competitor William Hill.

Objectors have also cited the harms of gambling addiction among their complaints and expressed a preference for a retailers, local business, or hospitality venue to move into the premises, vacant since July 2021, instead.

The consultation period is due to end on February 28 before a decision will be made on the application.

In the submitted planning statement, BoyleSports says: “The proposals are for a leisure use that will generate footfall and support the wider town centre, in addition to occupying a vacant unit in a prominent location, and providing design improvements to a deteriorating facade.”

It also suggested that by taking over the unit, it would create three full-time and three part-time jobs, and expect to pay £9,500 in council business rates yearly.