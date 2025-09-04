One of Northumberland’s most iconic sites is due to get an extra £1.4 million cash injection from the county council to help restore it to its former glory.

The heapsteads at Woodhorn Museum in Ashington is suffering from severe corrosion with a number of sections having fallen from the iconic structure.

The heapsteads were constructed in 1897 and house the winding gear that raised and lowered cages within the mine shafts. The structure is Grade II listed and has been classed as “heritage at risk” by Historic England.

The council is proposing to replace a large number of structural elements which are no longer economically viable to restore. The remaining structure will be sand blasted and a large number of isolated structural repairs will be carried out to “restore the structures to their former glory”.

All of the work will be carried out in conjunction with an inspector from Historic England. Original estimates were put at £1.298 million, but this has now increased to £2.754 million due to further deterioration and inflation.

The council has secured a grant of £9.7 million from Historic England, with the remaining £4.8 million provided by the council. Failing to undertake the work could lead to the closure of the area, negatively impacting the museum as a tourist attraction.

At a meeting of the cabinet, portfolio holder for tourism Cllr Wendy Pattison said: “Northumberland’s heritage is one of our key assets’ spanning from ancient history to the modern industry era.

“A major site under our stewardship is Woodhorn Museum – once a working colliery and now home to nationally important collections. The site includes two 1897 heapsteads that are part of a scheduled monument as the best preserved examples of late 19th and early 20th century collieries in the North East.

“Inspections have unfortunately highlighted severe corrosion to the steel. Sections have already fallen, creating serious health and safety risks with large parts of the site fenced off.

“The scale of the damage now requires full refurbishment at a cost of £2.7 million. This investment will protect a significant heritage asset.”

The cabinet unanimously agreed to fund the repairs.