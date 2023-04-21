Northumberland County Council’s licensing and regulatory committee provisionally agreed to a 5% increase to the maximum tariffs at a meeting in February, and decided a consultation of taxi licence holders on the decision should take place.

If the tariff change proceeds, a five-mile journey in a council-licensed ‘Hackney carriage’ on a standard tariff would increase in price from £12.30 to £12.90.

One driver felt the rise was not substantial enough, and highlighted how one local firm had handed back its licences to operate solely as a private hire firm, so that it could set its own rates.

Some taxi drivers warned there could be no Hackney carriages left soon. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The response said: “Every major sector is currently taking strike action just to receive a reasonable rate of pay to be able to survive during these ridiculous times.

“Are we to be in a similar situation, that the only way anyone at the top will listen to our cries is to arrange a strike?”

The respondent felt there was not a big enough difference in the tariffs drivers of eight-seater vehicles were allowed to charge, something highlighted by multiple other consultees.

They said: “We pay more for the vehicle, more in repairs and maintenance, and a hell of a lot more in fuel to carry double the number of passengers for no benefit, so where is the incentive?”

They added: “I hope you can take this email for what it is: a cry for help and not a rant.

“I love my job and my town. I have driven taxis in Blyth for over 20 years but it is about time we, the drivers, and you, the licensing department, stopped fighting against each other.

“We the drivers deserve it, Northumberland deserves it, my town of Blyth deserves it.”

18 responses were received criticising the fare change, with only seven saying they backed it.

Although the most common criticism from drivers was that the increase needed to be higher, there were a couple of responses suggesting there should be no change.

One email respondent said: “In my opinion the taxi trade does not need a fare increase at the moment . Taking into account the current cost of living and lack of trade due to the knock on effect of Covid, taxis have become a luxury.

“The current fare scale and the proposed fare scale penalise anyone travelling longer distances and make a minimal increase on shorter fares.

“The shorter fares are what needs to be amended to assist the operators as the majority of taxi fares are shorter distances.”

Responses were also received that criticised the soiling charge as too low and questioned the need for luggage charges.

Fares also increased last summer by 5%, with drivers facing spiralling fuel costs at the time.

That was the first increase for five years, but the council pledged to reexamine the issue again this year due to the cost of living crisis.

The council recently increased the licence fee for Hackney carriages, in order to recoup its own rising administration costs.