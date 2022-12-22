The cost for vehicles, drivers and operators have all increased, with a leading Northumberland County Council officer explaining that the rises were simply to cover increased the council’s costs, which had also gone up due to the cost of living crisis.

The council has said it does not make a profit from licence fees, and the charges were simply in place to recover costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increases are:

Private hire taxi and Hackney carriage licence costs are set to increase in Northumberland.

- Private or Hackney Carriage Vehicle Licence for vehicles – increase from £226 to £241;

- Private or Hackney Carriage Vehicle Licence for vehicles using “greener” fuels – increase from £204 to £241;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Private hire operators licence (one year) – increase from £106 to £110;

- Private hire operators licence (five years) – remaining at £502;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Driver licence (one year) – increase from £78 to £85;

- Driver licence (two year) – increase from £112 to £122;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Driver licence (three year) – increase from £145 to £159;

- Additional driver licence – increase from £30 to £34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,000 taxi drivers were consulted on the plans, but fewer than 50 responded to the council’s request.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s licensing and regulatory committee, head of public protection Phil Soderquest criticised the response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There isn’t a lot of support for it from the trade. There are three main reasons why they’re opposed to any sort of fee increase – staffing, cost of living and the increase awarded to the trade for the tariff earlier this year.

“It’s accepted that the cost of living is impacting on the trade, but those costs are also being borne by the authority. Costs have all gone up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added it was “slightly disappointing” the council only received 48 responses to the consultation.

Earlier this year, drivers were left furious at an increase in fares approved by the council, saying it did not go far enough, and even threatened to go on strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, a spokesman for the Berwick Taxi Association said: “We’re representing the whole of Northumberland. Everybody is absolutely livid at what they’ve done.

“We put a fair increase forward to the committee. To see that we’re only getting 10p on every hire is absolutely shambolic. It is disrespectful to the trade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Julie Foster argued: “I know it’s a low number [of responses], but I’m sure everybody will have heard from constituents ‘why bother, it’s a done deal.’ That’s the perception that we place on for our residents and our businesses.

“I think that’s quite a reason to bear in mind as to why the responses are low.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she was unhappy that licences for vehicles powered by “green fuels” would see their licence fees increase more than internal combustion vehicles. She added: “We’re pushing our taxi drivers away from greener vehicles. Fuel has gone down but electricity hasn’t. The price at charging stations is sky high.”

Mr Soderquest reiterated the point that the council was simply recovering its costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Foster proposed a motion that would increase the fee for greener vehicle licences by the same proportion as ICE vehicles, but this motion was defeated in a vote.