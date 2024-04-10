Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd (BVEL), the not-for-profit development trust that operates Blyth Community Enterprise Centre, took over the iconic community assets at the start of April.

Previous operator, the council-owned Active Northumberland, was liquidated when management of the county’s leisure centres was signed over to social enterprise Places Leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beach huts can now be booked online at blythcec.co.uk/beach-huts.

Beach huts can be booked from the Blyth Community Enterprise Centre website. (Photo by National World)

Thom Bradley, chair of BVEL, said, "BVEL envisions transforming these locales into a community-focused hub that celebrates and promotes the unique identity and history of South Blyth Beach.

“We aim to maximise the potential use of these iconic resources, opening them up to the community of Blyth for broader use.

“True to our roots, all profits will be reinvested into the centre to support low rental costs for local groups, furthering our mission to serve the community's diverse needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BVEL is considering installing ‘community pods’ beside the Dave Stephens Centre, which would be available for use by start-up traders, community groups, and charities.

The group also plans to upgrade the available facilities and a consultation on the future of the centre and the beach huts has been launched online at blythcec.co.uk/survey, and will run until June 1.

Thom said: "Plans include reopening the cafe as a community-run cafe, upgrading the kiosk, toilets, and the first-floor community room, while working with local groups like Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club, Blyth Beach Parkrun, and the Links Volunteers to add value to existing services.

“Having liaised with community groups across Blyth, we intend to run community days, wedding fairs, arts and crafts events, and local history talks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, added: “Blyth Valley Enterprise Limited has taken over the management of the Dave Stephens Centre with the aim of providing a sustainable future for the building which has always run at a deficit and to make better use of this valued building for the benefit of the wider community.

“This exciting development marks a new chapter for the centre and discussions are currently ongoing with other voluntary groups in the town to move into the building, including the potential for a veterans hub and a community cafe.”

The organisation issued a statement on its website clarifying that the Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club would be still able to access the tower for lifeguarding purposes after “false claims” to the contrary were posted on social media, but would be asked to share communal facilities going forward.

Cllr Watson said: “BVEL understands that Blyth Lifeguards and Swimming Club are a valued part of the beach community and provide an important voluntary service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been working with the lifeguards to find a solution and a reasonable partnership agreement while also ensuring the financial sustainability of the building.