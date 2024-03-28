Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council agreed a new 10-year partnership with Places Leisure, a subsidiary of social enterprise Places for People, for the running of the county’s 10 major leisure centres in December, which comes into effect in April.

Current provider, the council-owned Active Northumberland, will be wound up.

Places Leisure has committed to getting people in Northumberland active, whether within the leisure centres or out in the community.

Ashington Leisure Centre is among the 10 major facilities that Places Leisure will operate. (Photo by Helen Smith)

Dan Walker, business development director for Places Leisure, said: “As a social enterprise we have a genuine commitment to improving people’s lives and the communities they live within.

“This includes members of the community who are unable to visit their local leisure facilities.

“We are excited to start working with the team and other community groups in partnership with Northumberland County Council to explore areas where we can enhance opportunities so that more members of the community can enjoy getting active, whether that is within the centres themselves or in the wider community.”

Places Leisure is a Real Living Wage employer and one of the largest leisure operators in the UK.

County councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “Over recent years the county council has invested well over £100m into its leisure provision to improve the health and well-being of those who live in, work in, or visit Northumberland.