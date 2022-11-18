A feasibility study had provided several options for a sand-dressed artificial hockey pitch and running track on land at the Duchess’s Community High School.

However, the proposal has suffered a blow after an objection from Sport England resulted in a Northumberland Estates planning bid being refused.

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company, as part of its redevelopment of the former Duke’s Middle School site, is required by a planning condition to provide an area off-site for football and rugby pitches.

It applied to Northumberland County Council to alter the planning condition and provide funding for the hockey and athletics facility.

However, Sport England argued that it would result in the further loss of a playing field and that it ‘remains to be convinced of the merits of the proposed variation’, while Alnwick Town Council called for further consultation.

David Love, the council’s specialist senior officer, reported: “The proposal would result in the overall loss of a facility given the applicant needs to provide for the facility lost during the Duke’s Middle School works.

"The sum towards the hockey and athletics facilities would fall short of the overall required amount with no guarantee that the proposal would be built out. There is also a requirement for planning permission and other consents.

“Considering the above this application to vary the s106A is premature. The applicant should take account of the comments from the town council and Sport England and carry out a full consultation exercise and consider the proposals in the round in terms of sports facilities.

“The council would welcome this proposal if the above can be met and there is clear support from local groups, national governing bodies and the town council.”

Northumberland Estates has lamented the ‘disconnect’ between ‘what is required’ and ‘what Sport England would like to see’.

Colin Barnes, planning and development director at Northumberland Estates, said: ‘Having been approached by local representatives including the school and local sports clubs we put forward a proposal that met their requirements and would have allowed greater flexibility of funding towards athletics and hockey facilities.

"We understand that the refusal was due to an objection from Sport England and there seems to be a disconnect between what is required locally and what Sports England would like to see delivered.”

The Duke’s Middle School closed in 2016 and planning permission was granted in 2021 for almost 100 elderly living apartments and homes on the wider site.

In a letter to the council, Guy Munden, development planner at Northumberland Estates, explained: “Since the planning application was granted further discussion has taken place with local councillors and it is obvious that there is not an identified need for more football or rugby pitches in the Alnwick area.

“Instead, there is a desire from local councillors, sports clubs, the high school and residents for a hockey pitch and running track, as there is a lack of both of these facilities in the local and wider area."

The feasibility report had recommended various options ranging between £642,500 and £970,000.