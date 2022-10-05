The school was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating when inspectors visited last October.

A follow-up monitoring inspection was made just before the end of the last summer term and that report has been published this week.

Co-heads James Wilson and Alan Rogers.

These ‘short’ inspections cannot change an Ofsted grade, but make a judgement as to whether the school is making progress towards a ‘good’ judgement, or indeed not making progress.

HMI David Mills judged the Duchess’s Community High to be making progress towards a good judgement.

The report praised students and went as far as calling them ‘ambassadors’ for the school.

Students reported to the inspector that the school supports their personal development and that they feel safe in school.

Inspectors recognised the shift in post-16 personal development sessions that are now focused on post-18 education.

The report also praises the work completed in order to improve the quality of the curriculum on offer, with leaders visiting primary schools in order to gain a better understanding of what Year 6 students can already do before joining the school, therefore it has raised aspirations.

The HMI also commented that along with subject leaders planning the curriculum in more depth, and introducing retrieval activities, that strategies to strengthen reading have resulted in students being better prepared for their next steps.

HMI David Mills also made reference to the ‘outward looking nature’ of the school.

The school has worked with a new school improvement partner, a national leader in education, as well as harnessing the support of the PELE Trust from Ponteland, in order to be proactive with school improvement, and that these have all contributed to the improvement.

Chair of governors Lesley Ilderton, said: “This report should give the community reassurance that the plans in place to improve DCHS are working, and that we are working towards securing a ‘good’ outcome in the next inspection:.

Co-heads Alan Rogers and James Wilson added: “This report is only the start for DCHS, we are committed to giving the community the school it deserves.

“Our staff and students have responded really well to all school improvement strategies we have introduced so far in order to get us to this position, but it is only the start.”

The school is hosting its first open evening since the pandemic on October 13, and in a break to tradition, the evening is open to all, whether you have a Year 6 child or not.