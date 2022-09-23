North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) leaders agreed this week to establish a new ‘culture and creative zone’ in England’s northernmost town.

The £1.5m allocation, signed off by the NTCA cabinet, will be put towards helping local businesses and raising Berwick’s profile in the hope of creating a “continuous flow of people” within the town walls.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said that the project would offer a boost to the confidence of an area that has been left “somewhat out on a limb”.

Berwick town centre.

He told Tuesday’s meeting at Newcastle Civic Centre: “Berwick is a changing place, it is growing very much in stature so far as arts are concerned.

“We already have a very successful literary festival there that is incredibly well supported, but we also have the Barracks and the new Maltings theatre project which will be underway fairly soon.

“This is a really important piece of work because it gives confidence to Berwick. For some years it has felt like it was somewhat out on a limb, neither in Scotland nor in England, but they are a growing force and culture in particular will play a big part in that feeling of confidence as they go forward.”

Newcastle city centre’s Clayton Street and North Shields town centre were also designated as culture and creative zones earlier this year. The Berwick zone will be located between The Maltings and Berwick Barracks.

Berwick Barracks.

The aims of the investment will include establishing new studio and exhibition spaces, providing tailored support and advice to creative businesses so they can become profitable, and offering support for young artists to develop their skills and gain experience.

An NTCA report states: “The project will create a continuous flow of people and creative activity within Berwick’s town walls, whilst benefiting the people, businesses and communities of the whole Berwick area and beyond.

“The zone will enhance the town’s reputation as a renowned arts town and celebrated cultural destination, and provide a supportive and attractive environment in which cultural and creative businesses and people can develop and thrive.”