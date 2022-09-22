New Aldi store opens in Berwick
A new Aldi store has opened in Berwick, with Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons joining local children to cut the ribbon.
The Team GB judo star gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.
She then delivered an inspirational assembly for pupils at Spittal Community First School on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.
Gemma said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.
“I enjoyed speaking with the children at Spittal Community First School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.
"Hopefully I have inspired the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”
Store manager Nancy Dalrymple is leading a team of 32 at the new store on the Loaning Meadows Retail Park.
She said: “It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks."
The new store offers large chillers and freezers, a ‘food to go’ section at the front of the store and health and beauty products.
Aldi is looking to recruit four store assistants. Visit https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores
Additionally, local charities and food banks are invited to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations. They will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Email [email protected].