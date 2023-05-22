An application for the Beadnell Bay site sought planning permission for an extension on neighbouring fields to the west to create a further 63 hard-standing pitches.

The plans were submitted on behalf of landowner Lindisfarne Homes Limited SSAS, with support from the Camping & Caravanning Club which has operated the site for over 40 years.

They argued expansion would ‘ensure that the site remains a viable operation for the long term and which will add to the self-catering accommodation offered in the area’.

Beadnell Bay campsite.

However, the proposals attracted significant opposition and were rejected by planners at Northumberland County Council using delegated powers.

There were 16 letters of objection from the public, while concerns were raised by Beadnell Parish Council, The National Trust and the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.

These raised concerns the scheme would have a negative impact on the landscape and open countryside and bring only seasonal employment to the area.

Jon Sharp, senior planning officer, agreed it would have an ‘unacceptable’ visual impact.

He reported: “Whilst it is accepted that expansion of an existing caravan site on the edge of a recognised settlement on a key tourist route would help to further promote the county as a tourist destination, it would bring a significant number of additional vehicles into an area of open countryside.

