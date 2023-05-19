A planning application detailing plans for the development in Beadnell has been lodged by Stephen Dixon of Windsor Projects.

He owns the site occupied by The Landing restaurant and a temporary overflow car park less than 100 yards from the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal is for eight eco-pods, five timber-frame cabins and five kiosks.

The Landing at Beadnell during construction last summer.

A side extension to The Landing also forms part of the application submitted to Northumberland County Council.

A planning report by xsite architecture on the applicant’s behalf states: "Michael Dawson, who runs the successful Craster Arms in the centre of the village, has been running the existing restaurant ‘The Landing’ and it has been identified that an extension to the existing building providing additional space for prep and bar is necessary to meet demand and maintain a quality customer offer in the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To cater for watersports enthusiasts, coastal walkers and short stay visitors the proposals in this application have been extended to offer ‘rooms with the restaurant’ as a concept similar to an inn or short stay hotel facility.

"Guests will have some in-room facilities but are encouraged to treat the restaurant in the same way as an inn or hotel after a long day of coastal activity.”

Harbour Village in Amble.

It continues: “The design proposal responds directly to the popularity and success of the existing restaurant. The additional facility proposed by the extension to the restaurant will enable the business to expand their catering facility and bar area with expanded external decking and offer a wider range of service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report outlines plans for the prefabricated eco-pods to be tucked away behind a mounded grass feature on the south west of the site, created as part of the previous housing development and acting as a bund to the north and a separator from the entrance to the Beadnell Links Caravan Park.

Five pairs of single storey timber cabins are also proposed to the north and north-eastern side of the site.

The beach-hut style kiosks would offer local businesses an opportunity to set up either pop up units or on a long term basis, as at Amble harbour village.