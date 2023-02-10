It is planned to extend and convert upper floors above the Nisa Local store on Bondgate Within into residential use.

Birmingham-based C14 Designs have been appointed by applicant, Mr Siva, to submit the application for a two storey extension and rear dormer loft installation.

Bondgate Within, Alnwick.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The proposal adds residential units to the currently disused and derelict parts of the property.

"The proposal will bring much needed life to the historic structure, while causing minimal visual impact from the street scene as the majority of the work is behind the front face.

“While some visual changes are inherent in the proposal it also importantly brings life to the upper floors of the building, which currently sit unused.”