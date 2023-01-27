Its application seeking permission for a change of use on the first floor to dental clinic and three flats has been given the green light by Northumberland County Council.

The plans include a two-storey extension to the rear of the building on Bondgate Within.

The application attracted one objection with concerns that the residential units would result in loss of privacy.

The Alnwick branch of the Yorkshire Trading Company.

There was also a letter of support welcoming the extra space to help keep a dental practice in the town centre.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson, delegating approval, said: “The first floor of the host building is currently largely vacant and the proposed development would bring this back into use.