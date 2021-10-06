Outdoor seating at Adam and Eve in Alnwick.

Adam and Eve opened on Clayport Street in August following a £200,000 refurbishment by hospitality group, Bart and Taylor.

It has now submitted an application to Northumberland County Council seeing retrospective permission for the erection of timber pergolas and decking for an external seating area in the rear yard.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Considering the current Covid-19 pandemic, this would be beneficial for the business and customers alike, giving the option of external seating with increased fresh air, ventilation and social distancing.

‘The proposals have removed the dilapidated/dangerous coal bunkers and tidied up the area into a usable state thus reducing any potential vermin issues.

‘In our opinion the secluded site means the proposal has very little impact on the appearance of the Conservation Area.’

There has been one objection from a near neighbour, Barbara Stock, who said: ‘My property abutted the demolished coal bunkers and the first I knew of the works being carried was the tremendous noise and banging along the full length of my property. At times I thought the wall was collapsing. I am concerned that the demolition may have damaged the wall.

‘I object to the application on the grounds that the outdoor seating area will be noisy during the summer months and I can also smell smoke which may injurious to my health.’

Over the years the pub was home to Mr Fox, The Alnwick Arms, JWs and the Three Tuns.