Alnwick Town Council is funding a complete refurbishment of the area, close to [email protected], early in July.

The new equipment is being installed in the younger children’s play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Peter Broom, chairman of the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “The council continually reviews all its play provision and I’m delighted that we are now refurbishing this area.

Cllr Peter Broom and projects officer Tim Kirton at the play area. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

“The new equipment echoes Alnwick's connection to a famous young wizard with a castle tower, witch’s house, sensory wizard beard, scramble net and loudspeakers. This will be a great facility for local children to enjoy during the summer holidays.”

Tim Kirton, projects and funding officer with Alnwick Town Council, added: “Works to replace the play equipment at the younger children’s play area will begin during the week commencing July 3.

"The work is expected to take around two weeks and will be undertaken by Playdale who are providing the new equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We apologise for the inconvenience of the play area being closed for a short while, but it will be well worth it.”

Artist impression of the plan.

During the works, the younger children’s play area will be fenced off and will not be accessible.

The adjacent play area for older children will be accessed through the double gate at the eastern end of that play area.