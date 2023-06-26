News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick play area in line for refurbishment work

Children at Alnwick North will have a 'wizard' time during the summer holidays following the installation of new play equipment.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST

Alnwick Town Council is funding a complete refurbishment of the area, close to [email protected], early in July.

The new equipment is being installed in the younger children’s play area.

Cllr Peter Broom, chairman of the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “The council continually reviews all its play provision and I’m delighted that we are now refurbishing this area.

Cllr Peter Broom and projects officer Tim Kirton at the play area. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilCllr Peter Broom and projects officer Tim Kirton at the play area. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
“The new equipment echoes Alnwick's connection to a famous young wizard with a castle tower, witch’s house, sensory wizard beard, scramble net and loudspeakers. This will be a great facility for local children to enjoy during the summer holidays.”

Tim Kirton, projects and funding officer with Alnwick Town Council, added: “Works to replace the play equipment at the younger children’s play area will begin during the week commencing July 3.

"The work is expected to take around two weeks and will be undertaken by Playdale who are providing the new equipment.

"We apologise for the inconvenience of the play area being closed for a short while, but it will be well worth it.”

Artist impression of the plan.Artist impression of the plan.
Artist impression of the plan.

During the works, the younger children’s play area will be fenced off and will not be accessible.

The adjacent play area for older children will be accessed through the double gate at the eastern end of that play area.

The site was also recently selected for the first phase of the national PlayZone programme with plans to create a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) which can be used for a range of sports and physical activities for all ages.

