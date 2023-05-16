PlayZones are outdoor spaces - often referred to as a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) which can be used for a range of sports and physical activities for all ages.

The project, funded by Sport England via the Football Foundation, has been formally welcomed by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council funding will be met by an additional £900,000 from alternate sources, covering 75% of the project’s cost.

Alnwick community centre is one of the sites included in phase one.

The decision follows an extensive consultation exercise with community organisations and residents, helping to ensure the final design accommodates for sports and activities identified in the area.

Work will now begin on selected sites included in phase one, including Alnwick community centre; Amble Welfare; Newbiggin MUGA (next to the sports centre and community hub); Westlea Football Field, Bedlington; and Hirst Park, Ashington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation for phase two will start shortly for sites including Seaton Valley, Berwick, Cramlington, Wooler, East Bedlington, Blyth, Lynemouth and Cleaswell Hill Park, Choppington.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “We are very happy to confirm funding for the PlayZones project.

“Council staff have worked hard to make the consultation process as broad as possible, and the response we have seen from our communities has been fantastic. Their contributions have been vital in shaping the facilities to fit the needs of their communities.