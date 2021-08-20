An application to convert what was previously The Linen Cupboard on Narrowgate has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Harry’s Bar, as it would be called, takes its name from famed medieval knight Harry Hotspur.

The proposal, by Pete Manion of local building firm Castle Masonry attracted 10 letters of support and just one objection.

The proposed micropub site in Alnwick.

Among those in favour, Robert Wildsmith from Longhougton wrote: ‘Although the town has many pubs, there are very few offering a safe environment where customers can meet, talk and have a quality drink together away from TVs, music and other electronic noise.

‘Writing as someone who established a micropub previously, I really believe they are a great addition to a town and do not contribute to late night drunkenness and social issues in the way a traditional pub would. I look forward to a convivial pint in nice surroundings and meeting new friends!’

Lauren Johnson, from Alnwick, added: ‘It's great to see Alnwick getting redeveloped and given new life, especially to a shop that has stood empty for a few years now.’

The proposal seeks to use the front room as a bar with seating area.

Rotten floorboards and joists would be replaced and it is also planned to open up the fireplace and bring it back into use with a woodburning stove.

The frontage, which dates from 1831 and is Grade II listed, would remain as existing, but repainted in blue and gold, with new lettering.

The planning approval includes a condition to ensure any background music is managed and controlled in an acceptable way to minimise any impact on local residents.

Planning officer James Hudson, in a delegated decision, reports: ‘It is considered that the proposals are of an appropriate design in relation to the host property and represent an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the appearance of the property, the street scene or the amenity of nearby residents.’

Proposed opening hours are 4pm to 10pm from Monday to Friday, 11am to 10pm on Saturday and noon to 10pm on Sunday.