A Bedlington councillor has claimed the town’s residents are treated like second class citizens after the county council announced the Northumberland Line will open before all the stations are finished.

Passenger services will begin on the railway this summer but only half of the six new stations will be in operation.

Stations at Blyth Bebside, Bedlington and Northumberland Park will open later than those at Seaton Delaval, Ashington and Newsham. The exact timescale for the remaining stations is currently unknown, but is expected to be in 2025.

The delays have been blamed on a number of issues, including historic mine workings, contamination and inflationary pressures. However, independent councillor Malcolm Robinson, who represents the Bedlington West ward, called the setback a “kick in the teeth” for the town.

Not all stations on the Northumberland Line will be operational when services begin. (Photo by Northern)

He said: “It is just another example of Bedlington being left behind. It is plain as the nose on your face that we are treated as second-class citizens. This happens time and time again.

“We are going to have to sit there and watch the trains go past. That is the real kick in the teeth. It is insult to injury.

“It seems to me that everywhere else gets the push that it needs, where we are relegated to the back burner.

"Bedlington station is already there. We already had a platform. I would think it was the minimum amount of work. It defies logic.”

The council has said the new, phased approach will allow for services to start at the “earliest possible opportunity.”

However, a “great deal” of work still needs to be completed such as the new signalling system, with “continued good progress” over winter and spring “critical” to getting services running again.

Plessey ward councillor Jeff Reid, the leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “These things always overrun. I am disappointed but not surprised.

“I have never thought that it is going to be the economic driver that all the politicians seem to think it is going to be, but I am happy to be proven wrong. Now, we will have to wait until 2025 to see.”

Cllr Reid also felt it was “unlikely” that people from the north of the town would stop using their cars and buses to commute and use the station at Newsham.

The return of passenger rail services by summer marks a u-turn on comments made by council leader Glen Sanderson just last week. Speaking at a meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Council last Wednesday, Cllr Sanderson said trains would be unlikely to be running until the end of this year.

Speaking this week, Cllr Sanderson said: “We understand there may be some disappointment by adopting this phased approach and thank people for their patience while this critical work continues. Every single person involved with the Northumberland Line is working hard to deliver this fantastic scheme but a lot of hard work still lies ahead.

