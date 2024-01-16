The Northumberland Line will open this summer but with only three new stations operational, Northumberland County Council has confirmed.

Ashington, Newsham, and Seaton Delaval stations are still expected to open on schedule, but Bedlington, Bebside, and Northumberland Park stations have been hit with delays.

The original plan was for all stations to open at the same time, restoring passenger services between south east Northumberland and Newcastle for the first time since the 1960s.

The date that the delayed stations will open has not been finalised.

Construction is progressing on the station at Newsham, which will open alongside Ashington and Seaton Delaval in the summer. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: “We understand there may be some disappointment by adopting this phased approach and thank people for their patience while this critical work continues.

“Every single person involved with the Northumberland Line is working hard to deliver this fantastic scheme but a lot of hard work still lies ahead.

“This is a hugely complex project with major station construction works being undertaken at six separate sites, signalling and track improvements along the line, and changes to numerous level crossing points, all of which must be co-ordinated and undertaken to minimise disruption to local communities, rail freight services, and road users.

“As with any project under construction, challenges and issues have arisen, but we cannot let that overshadow the fact that the service will be up and running this year or the benefits that will bring.

“At the same time it’s crucial we get the Northumberland Line open and allow people to start making use of the line as soon as possible.”

Adverse ground conditions at the station sites, including contamination and buried services, has been given as the main reason behind the delays.

Inflation, historical mining infrastructure, and complications with updating signalling and while maintaining freight train access to the railway have also contributed to delays, according to the council.

The South East Northumberland Rail User Group, which has been campaigning for the re-opening of the line since 2005, said it supported the phased reopening despite being disappointed by the delay.

Dennis Fancett, who chairs the group, said: “Whilst we are naturally disappointed some stations will not come on stream initially, we support the plan of getting the Ashington-Newcastle service going as soon as possible.

“It would be pointless to hold this back until the full scheme is ready. Even London’s prestigious Elizabeth Line was obliged to open without one of the intermediate stations initially.

"We are assured by the council that work is progressing at pace on the remaining stations and all the finance is in place.

"I look forward to riding on a Northumberland Line train this summer, even if not from my local station initially.”

The council said that good progress will need to be made this winter and spring to allow services to begin in any form.

Cllr Sanderson added that the project, once complete, will be “an absolute game changer” for the area.