Hundreds of people attended an anti-immigration protest in Ashington which was criticised by local MP Ian Lavery.

On Sunday, August 17 a protest organised by British Unity went ahead in the town centre with demonstrators protesting against ‘illegal immigrants’ in the area and calling to ‘stop the boats’.

The group met at 12pm on Station Road where an increased police presence was in attendance.

Sean Wilson from British Unity said: “A protest was called in Ashington after local concerns were raised regarding illegal immigrants being housed in the area and further reports of men taking photos of children in the local park and ignored.

Anti-immigration protesters in Ashington. (Photo: Sean Wilson)

"We stood shoulder to shoulder to say enough is enough, stop the boats and put British citizens first in our own country.”

MP for Blyth and Ashington Ian Lavery spoke out in disagreement ahead of the protest.

In a post to Facebook, he said: “Criminality is not confined to any race or religion. The vast majority of people arriving in this country want safety for their families, to abide by our laws and to be given the opportunity to contribute.

“Crucially, only 16% of migration to the UK last year was asylum-related. The remaining 84% came through legal routes – people taking up roles in the NHS, social care, key industries, and education, including foreign students.

MP Lavery added: "We are better than this. South East Northumberland has a proud history of resilience, solidarity, and kindness. Let’s continue to build a community where everyone feels safe, supported, and valued, no matter where they come from or what they’ve been through.”

Northumbria Police were approached for comment and assured that no arrests were made on the day.

A spokesperson said: “The safety of the public is our utmost priority and when we became aware of a protest planned on Station Road in Ashington on Sunday (August 17), we ensured we had an increased presence in the area to deliver a proportionate policing response.

“We are pleased to report that the activity passed without incident.”

This comes after many similar protests all around the UK, particularly outside of asylum hotels and often being countered by anti-racism activists.