Developer Persimmon Homes has applied to build 15 more homes on its Woodhorn Meadows site, east of Wansbeck General Hospital.

Residents are already living in earlier phases of the estate and a planning application for ‘phase C’ of the project, consisting of 160 properties, was submitted a few months ago.

Outline planning permission for the whole project, of up to 600 homes, was granted in 2018. Currently 354 homes have been granted full planning permission.

Plans have been submitted for 15 more homes at Woodhorn Meadows. (Photo by Google)

The proposed ‘phase E’ of the scheme consists of a mix of four bedroom and five bedroom two storey houses.