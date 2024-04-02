Planning application submitted for 15 more homes as part of Woodhorn Meadows development in Ashington

Plans have been submitted for more homes as part of much larger housing development in Ashington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Developer Persimmon Homes has applied to build 15 more homes on its Woodhorn Meadows site, east of Wansbeck General Hospital.

Residents are already living in earlier phases of the estate and a planning application for ‘phase C’ of the project, consisting of 160 properties, was submitted a few months ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outline planning permission for the whole project, of up to 600 homes, was granted in 2018. Currently 354 homes have been granted full planning permission.

Plans have been submitted for 15 more homes at Woodhorn Meadows. (Photo by Google)Plans have been submitted for 15 more homes at Woodhorn Meadows. (Photo by Google)
Plans have been submitted for 15 more homes at Woodhorn Meadows. (Photo by Google)

The proposed ‘phase E’ of the scheme consists of a mix of four bedroom and five bedroom two storey houses.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “It is clear that the proposed development is consistent with the Northumberland Local Plan and the outline planning permission, and would make a positive contribution in addressing local housing need and market demand in a sustainable location of the main town of Ashington.”

Related topics:Persimmon HomesAshingtonResidents