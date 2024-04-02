Planning application submitted for 15 more homes as part of Woodhorn Meadows development in Ashington
Developer Persimmon Homes has applied to build 15 more homes on its Woodhorn Meadows site, east of Wansbeck General Hospital.
Residents are already living in earlier phases of the estate and a planning application for ‘phase C’ of the project, consisting of 160 properties, was submitted a few months ago.
Outline planning permission for the whole project, of up to 600 homes, was granted in 2018. Currently 354 homes have been granted full planning permission.
The proposed ‘phase E’ of the scheme consists of a mix of four bedroom and five bedroom two storey houses.
A statement submitted with the planning application said: “It is clear that the proposed development is consistent with the Northumberland Local Plan and the outline planning permission, and would make a positive contribution in addressing local housing need and market demand in a sustainable location of the main town of Ashington.”