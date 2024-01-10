Housing developer Persimmon has submitted an application for planning permission to build the next phase of an estate in Northumberland.

Residents are already living in earlier phases of the housebuilder’s Woodhorn Meadows estate in Ashington, and a new application has been submitted for ‘phase C’ of the project, consisting of 160 properties.

Outline planning permission for the whole project, of up to 600 homes, was granted in 2018. Currently 354 homes have been granted full planning permission on the site.

Richard Cook, land director Persimmon North East, said: “We are delighted to have submitted plans for the next phase of our popular Woodhorn Meadows development.

Plans have been submitted for the next phase of Woodhorn Meadows. (Photo by Persimmon)

“We know there is great demand for new homes in Ashington and we look forward to delivering 160 high quality new homes for local people.

“In addition, the development will provide green open spaces for residents with funding also going towards local affordable housing and local infrastructure improvements.”

If plans are approved, the estate, near Woodhorn Roundabout, would get an additional nine two-bed homes, 103 three-bed homes, and 48 four-bed homes.

According to planning documents, the decision on which house types and sizes to build was informed by sales feedback from earlier phases of the development.

A ‘buffer’ of green space has been maintained to the east of the site section to separate the development from existing properties.

According to the developer’s planning statement: “The layout has been developed to ensure safe pedestrian and vehicular cohesion as well as pedestrian and cycle links.