Seven planets are to be visible this week for the last time until 2040 - here are the UK’s Dark Sky Discovery Sites where you can get the best view.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven planets - Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury, and Saturn - will be visible together in the night sky on February 28.

It is set to be the last time the seven planets will be visible simultaneously until 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are in with a chance of catching the planetary parade just after sunset.

While Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be visible to the naked eye, Saturn will be more difficult to see and a telescope will be needed to view Uranus and Neptune.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites

Dark Sky Discovery Sites are areas which provide good views of the sky, away from direct streetlighting, and are accessible to everyone.

Where are the UK's Dark Sky Discovery Sites?

Northern Ireland

Oxford Island National Nature Reserve

Carrick-a-Rede

Yorkshire

Sutton Bank National Park Centre

The Moors National Park Centre, Danby

Scarborough and Ryedale Astronomical Society Observatories

Malham National Park car park

Buckden National Park car park

Dales Countryside Museum car park

Tan Hill Inn

Northumberland

Elsdon Village Hall and Village Green

Alwinton car park

Northumberland Dark Sky Park

Ingram Village Hall

kirknewton village hall

West Midlands

Barr Beacon

Cross Dyke Car Park, Church Stretton

Carding Mill Valley, Long Mynd

Shooting Box Car Park, Long Mynd

Pole Cottage, Long Mynd

Woman looking at night sky with amateur astronomical telescope. | Adobe Stock

Lancashire

Crook O' Lune and Picnic Site

Beacon Fell Visitor Centre

Slaidburn visitor car park

Gisburn Forest Hub

Dunfermline Public Park

Port Mor - Isle of Gigha

The Putechan Hotel

Coll Dark Sky Island

Glen Nevis Visitor Centre

Kinloch Forest

Stein Jetty car park

Castlehill Heritage Centre

Glenlivet Blairfindy car park