Councillors have called for tougher enforcement on rule breakers at one of Northumberland’s most beloved beaches.

It follows a serious wildfire at Druridge Bay last month caused by an out-of-control campfire.

The blaze left a huge swathe of vegetation blackened and charred despite wildfire warnings from Northumbria Fire and Rescue Service following a spell of very dry weather. Four fire crews had to be deployed to fight the fire.

At a meeting of Northumberland County Council, Labour leader and Druridge Bay councillor Scott Dickinson called for tougher punishments for those who ignore bans on wild camping and fires.

Wildfire damage at Druridge Bay.

He said: “Parts of Druridge Bay have been unfortunately damaged by illegal camping causing environmental harm and a risk to public safety. We need plans for stronger enforcement to deter this behaviour.

“I have personally helped and supported schemes for local park managers to try and mitigate this. I will also be attending a partnership meeting with the National Trust, Northumbria Police and others.”

Addressing cabinet member for public safety Gordon Stewart, Cllr Dickinson added: “Could you outline what further steps Northumberland County Council can take to help protect the local environment and the local residents from those who insist on breaking the rules?”

Responding, Cllr Stewart said: “You are right to raise the issue today. It’s a beautiful part of the county that is so important to local residents and for tourism and leisure – damage to the area is unacceptable and enforcement action will be taken.”

“Representatives from the Northumberland Coast National Landscape Partnership and the council’s countryside and green spaces team will be attending the upcoming partnership meeting to see what more can be done to address the illegal camping and anti social behaviour issue at some parts of Druridge Bay.

“Partnership working is crucial to tackling these issues. Further steps under consideration include a review of physical measures and a public spaces protection order.”

Public spaces protection order allows councils and the police to implement restrictions in certain areas in a bid to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour and other issues having an impact on residents’ quality of life.