Ryan Renton, who played for Tweedmouth Amateurs, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia back in 2015 when he was just 19.

After a gruelling spell of treatment he went into remission, but was informed three years later that his cancer had returned.

He therefore underwent a final treatment attempt about a year ago, but at the start of this year Ryan was told that his lymphoma had relapsed again.

Ryan Renton, 27, is determined to beat cancer and well-wishers have raised nearly £180,000 so he can receive treatment abroad.

His loved ones have therefore looked abroad for trials that could make a long-term difference, and options were identified in the USA, Spain and Israel.

An online fundraising page was set up by his girlfriend Beth Drummond and various events and activities have taken place as the people of Berwick rally round the popular young man.

A JustGiving page set up in his name raised more than £21,000 within 24 hours.

Ryan and his girlfriend Beth.

Beth, also from Berwick, said: “Obviously nobody imagines themselves ever being in a situation like this, but this is and has been our reality for a long time now, and everyone continues to be so supportive of us.

"To have raised nearly £178,000 from mainly our small town alone is so overwhelming and we will be forever grateful to everyone who has and continues to support us along this horribly unpredictable journey.”

After a positive few months, Ryan is facing another bump in the road as he is beginning to feel worse, although his spirits are remaining high and he is keeping positive.

Throughout the year, the family and individuals from Berwick have organised several ways to raise cash for Ryan, who needs around £500,000 to be treated abroad.

The most recent of these events was a rounders tournament which was watched by hundeds of people. The day was a huge success and raised around £2,000.

Ryan’s family are still coming up with ideas for fundraisers, but understand that Christmas is a tough time for many financially.