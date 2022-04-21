New clinical trial is helping Ryan

Ryan Renton is hoping to travel overseas for treatment after seeing positive results from a trial.

Ryan Renton was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia back in 2015 when he was just 19. After a gruelling spell of treatment he went into remission, but was informed three years later that his cancer had returned.

Following a final treatment attempt just before Christmas, Ryan, his family and loved ones found out that his lymphoma had relapsed again.

This meant they needed to look abroad for trials that could make a long-term difference and options were identified in the USA, Spain and Israel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online fundraising page was set up by his girlfriend Beth Drummond and various events and activities have already taken place as the people of Berwick and a number of local businesses have joined the effort – with almost £150,000 now raised.

And speaking to the Advertiser this week, Beth explained how Ryan is getting support in the UK as his loved ones hope it will give them the time they need to cover the estimated £500,000 cost for him to go abroad for a significant period of time as a clinical trail participant.

She said: “As chemo has failed to control his cancer, Ryan has been allowed to enter a clinical trial called ‘Loxo-305’ at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds.

“This consists of taking two tablets every day, so a lot less invasive than everything he’s had in the past.

“In himself, he’s doing great – he is so much better than this time last month.

“He’s got a lot more energy and he’s been able to get himself out and about more.

“He has a scan later this month, which will confirm if the tablets are working or not, but we’re hopeful that this will buy us the time we need to fundraise what we need.”

Details of the various fundraising activities are being posted on the ‘Ryans Fight Against Cancer’ Facebook page. They include staff at Berwick Infirmary taking to static bikes to cycle a total of 393 miles in eight-and-a-half hours, which raised a total of £3,329.